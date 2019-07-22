Bank Of Montreal Cut Brinker Intl (EAT) Stake by $360,184; Stock Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose While Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.52. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – AEDAS HOMES SL AEDAS.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PACT WITH N.Y., FED COVERS 2008-2013 CONDUCT; 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 8,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 39,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 492,913 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $51.01M for 7.28 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 53.82 million shares to 53.92 million shares, valued at $2.87B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 156,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,579 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $211,802 activity. 2,590 shares valued at $111,370 were bought by Lousignont Charles A on Wednesday, February 6.

