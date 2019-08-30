Bank Of Montreal Cut Albemarle (ALB) Stake by $744,147 as Valuation Declined; Thompson Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $522,900 as Stock Rose

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 9,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 50,233 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 59,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 904,837 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 29,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $184.04. About 5.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections; 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB; 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 15/05/2018 – Facebook reports progress in addressing hate speech; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal There’s a lot to discuss; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: ‘Will Investigate All Apps That Had Access to Large Amounts of Information’

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 19,350 shares to 143,217 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 100,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,315 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 18,201 shares to 157,740 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 66,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.