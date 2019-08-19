Bank Of Montreal Boosted Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake; CANNAGISTICS (CNGT) Shorts Increased By 18.18%

Bank Of Montreal increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal acquired 3,670 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 105,845 shares with $32.88M value, up from 102,175 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $42.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 926,672 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prns Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 850 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe stated it has 1,580 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 0.66% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Broderick Brian C reported 13,204 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.15% or 10.78 million shares. Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.56% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nomura Inc owns 9,013 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cim Mangement Inc has 0.27% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,294 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Com Nj invested in 2,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,589 shares. Biondo Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 4.3% or 55,178 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,790 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0.3% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 61,570 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.92% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 16.83% above currents $286.17 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, July 30 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS.