Bank Of Montreal Boosted Its Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) as Market Valuation Declined; Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined While Davidson D A & Company Increased by $955,816 Its Position

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 6,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 71,121 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 65,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.54B market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $155.51. About 1.10 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 5763.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 31.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 32.06M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881.63M, up from 546,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 3.19 million shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 105,267 shares to 190,254 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 758,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

