Bank Of Montreal Boosted Irobot (IRBT) Position By $1.31 Million; Shorts at SIMCORP A/S ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (SICRF) Raised By 1.6%

Bank Of Montreal increased Irobot Corp (IRBT) stake by 604.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal acquired 11,195 shares as Irobot Corp (IRBT)’s stock declined 19.45%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 13,047 shares with $1.54 million value, up from 1,852 last quarter. Irobot Corp now has $2.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 333,734 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT

SIMCORP A/S ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:SICRF) had an increase of 1.6% in short interest. SICRF’s SI was 183,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.6% from 181,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1839 days are for SIMCORP A/S ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:SICRF)’s short sellers to cover SICRF’s short positions. It closed at $94.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, and sovereign wealth funds worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers SimCorp Dimension system, a front-to-back investment management solution that is deployed on premise or as an ASP solution for supporting the investment value chain and a range of instruments. It currently has negative earnings. It provides front office solutions, including alternative investment, asset, order, and compliance manager; middle office solutions, such as performance, risk analysis, and strategy manager; and back office solutions comprising cash and securities, collateral, corporate actions, fund administration, general ledger, investment accounting, and settlement manager.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 3,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited owns 0.05% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 38,875 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Captrust reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,925 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Disciplined Growth Mn stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Regions has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Lp reported 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 66 shares. 79,801 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.36 million activity. 11,159 shares were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J, worth $1.06M. $211,540 worth of stock was sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel on Monday, February 11. $171,000 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares were sold by Stacy Michelle.

Bank Of Montreal decreased Centurylink Inc (Call) (NYSE:CTL) stake by 1.60 million shares to 102,500 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Snap Inc (Put) stake by 1.30M shares and now owns 2.98M shares. Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) was reduced too.

