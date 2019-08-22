Bank Of Montreal Boosted Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stake By $1.52 Million; Last Week Guess', Inc. (GES) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 77.49% above currents $14.93 stock price. Guess had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of GES in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Thursday, March 21 report. See Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) latest ratings:

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

Bank Of Montreal increased Ambev Sa (ABEV) stake by 28.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal acquired 381,099 shares as Ambev Sa (ABEV)’s stock rose 13.33%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 1.73 million shares with $7.44M value, up from 1.35M last quarter. Ambev Sa now has $72.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 22.44M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev +8% after Brazil business improves – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev lower amid corruption scandal developments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Bank Of Montreal decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) stake by 50,422 shares to 1,576 valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) stake by 18,403 shares and now owns 90,566 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Prns invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Sg Americas Llc holds 14,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,807 shares or 0% of the stock. Majedie Asset Management holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 1.23M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Los Angeles Cap And Equity stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 361,370 shares or 0% of the stock. 44,211 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Ellington Grp Lc invested in 0.56% or 156,600 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com has 10,859 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 50,647 shares.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 93.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity. Shares for $4.97 million were bought by ALBERINI CARLOS on Wednesday, June 12. $147,300 worth of stock was bought by Bolla Gianluca on Wednesday, June 12.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock falls again, extends post-earnings loss streak to 5 sessions – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GES Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 1.79 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 24/04/2018 – Enjoy the Fun of Guessing, the Guess Chain Builds the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games; 21/03/2018 – GUESS SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C TO 27C; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sales Abroad Growing, But U.S. Struggles Lead to Loss; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 30c; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT