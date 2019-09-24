Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Shares Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted by $15.75 Million Its Holding; M & T Bank (MTB) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 210,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 6.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482.49M, up from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 108,746 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA IN TORONTO AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 07/05/2018 – PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP PHX.TO : BMO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – WAJAX CORP WJX.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$27 FROM C$26; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Working With Relevant Authorities; 29/03/2018 – Bank of Montreal Enters into Automatic Securities Purchase Plan; 23/03/2018 – MEREO BIOPHARMA TO SELL U.S. IPO SHRS VIA COWEN, BMO, RBC CAP; 09/05/2018 – TORC OIL & GAS LTD TOG.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$9 FROM C$8.50; 07/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 5,491 shares to 40,047 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 19,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MTB shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth owns 84 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications Ltd Partnership invested in 0.21% or 653,456 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 43,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 90,104 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.05% or 135,262 shares in its portfolio. 39,938 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Brinker invested in 19,795 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 3,560 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 13,425 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 1,497 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 28,693 shares stake. Blair William Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,765 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,600 shares. 12,924 are owned by Covington Capital Mgmt.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 earnings per share, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $482.55M for 10.77 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.

