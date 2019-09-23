Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Shareholder Strs Ohio Decreased Its Holding; Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 525,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 69,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 594,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 105,217 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – BMO TO CONTINUE U.S. BANK GROWTH WITH TAKEOVERS AND ORGANICALLY; 28/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Says Some Customer Data May Have Been Stolen; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 26/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend By 3 Cents From The Prior Quarter, Up 7 Per Cent From The Prior Year; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS ‘LIGHTENING’ BANK STRUCTURE TO HELP ON EFFICIENCY; 26/03/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2900P; 21/03/2018 – BMO Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited Announces BMO ETF Dividends; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 28/03/2018 – PERSEUS MINING LTD PRU.AX : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$0.70 FROM A$0.50

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 62,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $97.74. About 851,924 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 10,515 shares to 52,378 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 221,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.16B for 10.05 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.21 million shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $217.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 55,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.