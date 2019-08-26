Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Its Position by $850,556 as Share Price Declined; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake Upped by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53 million shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 11,494 shares as the company's stock declined 4.85% . The hedge fund held 47,264 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 35,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 370,603 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80,526 shares to 67,587 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 20,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,644 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Aurora Cannabis Expands Credit Facility by 80% – The Motley Fool" on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga" published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "BMO, Scotiabank test quantum computing speedups for trading products – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: "Income Investors: This Is Canada's Top Dividend Growth Stock – The Motley Fool Canada" published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca's news article titled: "CIBC (TSX:CM) or BMO (TSX:BMO): Which Major Bank Belongs in Your RRSP? – The Motley Fool Canada" with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Trust And Mngmt reported 3,063 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,021 shares. Intrepid Mngmt holds 3.96% or 78,275 shares in its portfolio. Garnet Equity Cap holds 4.93% or 40,000 shares. 9.39 million are held by Macquarie Ltd. 6,000 were accumulated by United Fire Group. Bessemer Gru invested in 568 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.35M shares. Cutter Communications Brokerage holds 2,039 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Llc holds 5,436 shares. Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Company In has invested 3.92% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 93,675 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.66 million shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) invested in 0.11% or 58,254 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Stk (NYSE:ADC) by 72,915 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 47,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,614 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Hartford (NYSE:HIG).