Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Position Increased by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd; Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Share Price Declined While Chou Associates Management Decreased Stake

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 59,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 599,208 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.85 million, up from 539,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 649,996 shares traded or 35.44% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 12/04/2018 – BMO SAYS JACQUES MENARD TO BE PRESIDENT EMERITUS FOR QUEBEC; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – ON MAY 27, FRAUDSTERS CONTACTED CO CLAIMING THEY POSSESS CERTAIN PERSONAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR LIMITED NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS IT’S `IN POSITION’ FOR TAKEOVERS THAT FIT CRITERIA; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 23/05/2018 – BMO Harris Financial Advisors Appoints New Chief Operating Officer; 28/03/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$25 FROM C$24.5; 02/04/2018 – BMO’S BELSKI: FLATTENING OF THE YIELD CURVE DOESN’T WORRY US

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 206,898 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 14/05/2018 – Resolute Investment Managers Launches New Affiliate Company; Hires Morley Campbell as Portfolio Manager; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018(P); 25/04/2018 – St Louis County: Retirement Software RFP #2018-34-CL; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018 (P); 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – NHAI ADVISED THAT RFP FOR PROJECT OF SIX LANING OF WALAJAPETH TO CHINNAIYAN CHATHIRAM SECTION OF NH-4 HAS BEEN ANNULLED; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 01/05/2018 – Resolute Announces Ratification of Unifor Labor Agreement in Canada

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 620,630 shares to 912,511 shares, valued at $48.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 47,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,619 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

