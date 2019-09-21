Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding Raised by Capital Research Global Investors; Sol Capital Management Co Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake by $321,300

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 239,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 6.32M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477.67 million, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 405,256 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – TORC OIL & GAS LTD TOG.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$9 FROM C$8.50; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 28/05/2018 – $CM.CA, $BMO.CA: Hacking attack on Canadian financial institutions – Both CIBC’s Simplii and the Bank of Montreal say some accounts have been affected by a data hack. Both say they were contacted by the fraudsters directly. I’m hearing reports form Simplii customers about money being taken. – ! $CM.CA $BMO; 22/03/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $59; 28/03/2018 – BMO AIMS TO EXPAND IN WEALTH ORGANICALLY AND WITH ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC SWIR.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS RESTRUCTURING CHARGE IS `BANK-WIDE’ COST

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 6,451 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 108,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 553,656 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 159,420 shares. Clean Yield has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 48,092 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 1.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc reported 7,649 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor has 10,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 13,680 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il invested in 0.08% or 199,358 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 42,857 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.49% or 259,663 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.35% or 297,695 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 23,118 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pictet Natl Bank And Tru Limited holds 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 18,445 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Co reported 123,001 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 887,037 shares to 10.13M shares, valued at $674.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).