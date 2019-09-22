Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK)

Both Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of Marin Bancorp
|42
|5.72
|N/A
|2.44
|17.90
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of Marin Bancorp
|0.00%
|10.4%
|1.3%
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Bank of Marin Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bank of Marin Bancorp
|-0.68%
|4.59%
|4.64%
|3.11%
|0.45%
|6.01%
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|-1.08%
|1.36%
|-1.05%
|0.91%
|-3.76%
|4.11%
For the past year Bank of Marin Bancorp was more bullish than Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.
