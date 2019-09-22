Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK)

Both Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.72 N/A 2.44 17.90 Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.4% 1.3% Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank of Marin Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.68% 4.59% 4.64% 3.11% 0.45% 6.01% Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -1.08% 1.36% -1.05% 0.91% -3.76% 4.11%

For the past year Bank of Marin Bancorp was more bullish than Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.