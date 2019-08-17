Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.46 N/A 2.44 17.90 Glacier Bancorp Inc. 41 5.95 N/A 2.36 17.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bank of Marin Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp Inc. Glacier Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bank of Marin Bancorp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Glacier Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bank of Marin Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.4% 1.3% Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Glacier Bancorp Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 78% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Bank of Marin Bancorp’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.68% 4.59% 4.64% 3.11% 0.45% 6.01% Glacier Bancorp Inc. 4.23% 2.9% 0.46% -0.4% -2.09% 6.55%

For the past year Bank of Marin Bancorp has weaker performance than Glacier Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Glacier Bancorp Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.