Bank Of Marin Bancorp. (BMRC) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $318,775; U S Global Investors Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Share Price Declined

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 2,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,749 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 13,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $380.07. About 627,183 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp. (BMRC) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The institutional investor held 134,902 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 142,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Marin Bancorp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 2,579 shares traded. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has risen 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRC News: 08/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp 1Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES PRICE TO $78 FROM $72 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Marin Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRC); 07/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 29c; 04/04/2018 Bank of Marin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.41% or 58,273 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment invested in 1.46% or 12,367 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Advsrs has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interactive reported 100 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace & White owns 30,750 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. 51,875 were reported by Daiwa Gru. Parsec Fincl Mngmt accumulated 2,809 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.68% stake. American Bancorporation invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited invested 7.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,490 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 99 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,901 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 601 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 41,178 shares to 54,244 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. BMRC’s profit will be $8.46M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Bank of Marin Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 263,523 shares to 309,361 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc. by 47,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold BMRC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 5.97 million shares or 5.39% more from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 2,404 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 148,068 are held by Millennium Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0.01% or 520 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). State Common Retirement Fund owns 24,786 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 9,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) for 134,902 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1,800 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 11,002 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).