Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Contrasting side by side

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.23 N/A 2.44 17.90 Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.05 N/A 1.62 17.58

Table 1 highlights Bank of Marin Bancorp and Heritage Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Bank of Marin Bancorp is currently more expensive than Heritage Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.4% 1.3% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heritage Financial Corporation’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Heritage Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Heritage Financial Corporation has an average target price of $36, with potential upside of 41.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares and 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.68% 4.59% 4.64% 3.11% 0.45% 6.01% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year Bank of Marin Bancorp had bullish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Heritage Financial Corporation.