Bank Of Italy Upped Its Stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by $7.57 Million; Bloom Tree Partners Maintains Position in Centene Del (CNC)

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.05 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 957,319 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 131,983 shares to 335,010 shares, valued at $55.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,691 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.