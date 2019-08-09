Bank Of Italy Upped Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holding by $7.57 Million; Rockshelter Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB)

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 814,931 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $188.34. About 2.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 06/04/2018 – Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook’s collection, use of data; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Crisis Offers Lesson for Fintech: Fully Charged; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a House panel on April 11; 10/04/2018 – Facebook in theory could face $2 trillion in fines if the FTC were to conclude the data scandal violated a 2011 consent decree; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 22/05/2018 – U.S. officials warn Congress on election hacking threats

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares to 303,748 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,555 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.92% or 26,332 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3,725 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsr reported 28,924 shares. Bellecapital Ltd owns 2,246 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. American International stated it has 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 104,297 shares. Credit Cap Limited Com accumulated 0.9% or 5,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bright Rock Limited owns 29,050 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. 95,969 are owned by Joel Isaacson & Communication Ltd Liability Co. Endurance Wealth holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,008 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 6,879 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 2.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 107.95M shares. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,539 shares.

