Bank Of Italy Stake In Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Was Has Lifted; Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.67 Million

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.15 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 72,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 680,761 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 753,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 194,489 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co holds 0.7% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 603,439 shares. Heartland Advisors Incorporated reported 190,904 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability owns 33,153 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 6.62 million shares. Cutler Mngmt Llc reported 8,185 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,945 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 3,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 10,831 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dean Investment Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 127,465 shares. Endeavour Advsrs accumulated 2.84% or 680,761 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 421,588 shares. Maltese Management Ltd Llc holds 1.99% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Castine Cap Mngmt has invested 1.45% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Jacobs Asset Mngmt Lc reported 550,726 shares stake. Dean Capital reported 24,600 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 75,434 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $28.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.91 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.