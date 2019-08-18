Bank Of Italy Stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Has Upped by $7.57 Million as Share Value Declined; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Market Value Rose While Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 13,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 24,041 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 37,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.05. About 90,706 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19M for 21.03 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 67,454 shares to 212,389 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 45,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX).

