Bank Of Italy Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Lifted by $7.57 Million as Share Price Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Stake

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc analyzed 8,994 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 8.69 million shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company's stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 970,383 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) received three EIMA 2018 Innovation Awards in November 2018. HEULIEZ BUS won a major order for electric buses from the Paris public transport operator, RATP in May 2019. IVECO Valladolid plant achieved Gold Level designation in World Class Manufacturing in April 2019. CNH Industrial appointed a new Chairman in July 2018.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Shares for $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares to 37,660 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

