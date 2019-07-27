Bank Of Italy Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Has Lifted by $7.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Position in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by $572,778

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 689,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 5.27M shares traded or 25.35% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $142.83 million for 13.92 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

