Bank Of Italy Maintains Stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI); Canyon Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. It closed at $10.47 lastly. It is up 12.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79M, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 1.74 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 657,567 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 880,385 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0% stake. 443 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Associate Inc. Parkside Bankshares Tru reported 702 shares. The New York-based Prelude Management has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Morgan Stanley holds 126,076 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 478 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 1.10M shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% or 28.06M shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 14,510 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Swiss Bancorporation owns 417,914 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,200 shares.

