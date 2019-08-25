Bank Of Italy Increases Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI); Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Df Dent & Co Has Lowered Its Position by $1.55 Million as Share Value Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 27,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 353,767 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, down from 381,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 1.34 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial launches new Precision Farming aftermarket brand AGXTENDâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNH Industrial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 500000000 guaranteed 1.625% notes due July 2029 – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial brands to show sustainable alternatives at the World Biogas Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc. by 94,615 shares to 117,804 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 47,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle holds 900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Tennessee-based Argent Tru Co has invested 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chicago Equity Prtn Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 14,277 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 239,173 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Com stated it has 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 607,069 were reported by Private Asset. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 26,095 shares. City invested 0.45% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eqis Cap Mngmt accumulated 55,867 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Middleton And Ma reported 108,329 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.