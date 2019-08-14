Bank Of Italy Increased Its Stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) as Market Value Declined; Twin Capital Management Increased Centene Common (CNC) Position by $3.42 Million; Share Price Rose

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 1.47M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Common (CNC) by 100.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 64,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 129,030 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, up from 64,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 4.19 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Com Il owns 6,572 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advsr has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 42,166 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 987,452 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Howe Rusling Incorporated invested in 2,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs invested in 0.15% or 20,300 shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.16% or 14,557 shares. Pitcairn holds 13,746 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0.01% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,882 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Conning reported 6,730 shares stake. C M Bidwell & Ltd owns 110 shares. 140,219 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 233,440 shares to 359,380 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc Common (NYSE:PLD) by 48,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,300 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).