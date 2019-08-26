Bank Of Italy Increased Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Boosted Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Position By $2.44 Million

Bank Of Italy increased Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Italy acquired 757,000 shares as Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)’s stock declined 6.30%. The Bank Of Italy holds 7.57M shares with $77.11 million value, up from 6.81 million last quarter. Cnh Indl N V now has $12.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 191,230 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) stake by 20.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky acquired 8,000 shares as Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO)’s stock rose 6.00%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 47,305 shares with $14.46M value, up from 39,305 last quarter. Bio Rad Labs Inc now has $9.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $331.9. About 9,211 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Bb&T reported 1,456 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.09% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Jefferies Lc accumulated 13,322 shares. 3,094 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Ltd Llc. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 3,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,625 were reported by Martin Incorporated Tn. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 1,381 shares. Centurylink Investment invested 0.62% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Tygh Mngmt Inc owns 41,913 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 156,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.03% stake. Howe & Rusling holds 17 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 117,050 shares to 28,100 valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 136,680 shares and now owns 132,926 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Rad Laboratories has $40000 highest and $34000 lowest target. $357.50’s average target is 7.71% above currents $331.9 stock price. Bio-Rad Laboratories had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Conviction Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital.

Among 2 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CNH Industrial has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 8.34% above currents $9.23 stock price. CNH Industrial had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $1000 target.