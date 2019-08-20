Bank Of Italy Holding In Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Was Increased; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased Manulife Fincl (MFC) Stake

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 5.26M shares traded or 222.52% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 776,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 7.84M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.62M, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.29 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $79.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).