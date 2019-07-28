Bank Of Italy Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Upped as Market Value Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Trimmed Its Guess (GES) Holding by $758,442 as Stock Value Declined

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 597,706 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 39,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 119,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 856,434 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 13/04/2018 – Bitcoin Buyers Have to Take a Wild Guess on Their Taxes (Video); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.3% Position in Guess; 27/03/2018 – H&M CEO SAYS BEST GUESS IS 2019 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Guess? Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GES); 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 1Q OP. EPS `REASONABLE’ GUESS AT NORMALIZED EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sales Abroad Growing, But U.S. Struggles Lead to Loss; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c; 17/05/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 30c

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,519 shares to 9,630 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 230,844 are owned by Smith Graham And Advisors Limited Partnership. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc reported 23,138 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 27,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 234 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 52,160 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 15,547 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,517 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 37,871 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 24,698 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 12,161 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 3,716 shares. Elk Creek Prns Lc invested in 0.71% or 500,509 shares.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 14.48 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.