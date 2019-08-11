Bank Of Italy Has Upped Its Stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by $7.57 Million; Harvey Capital Management Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 62,227 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 81,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 1.58M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank owns 12,019 shares. 1.01 million are held by Westchester Cap Ltd Liability. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 459 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 310 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 44,810 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Reilly Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 178,260 were reported by Gw Henssler & Ltd. Moreover, Alpine Limited Co has 1.91% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 69,986 shares. Moreover, Appleton Partners Ma has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,464 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 306,913 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 862,594 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 33,774 shares.