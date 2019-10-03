Bank Of Italy Has Raised Stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) as Shares Declined; Archford Capital Strategies Boosted Holding in Baxter Intl Com (BAX) as Share Value Rose

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 720.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 5,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 6,564 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.23. About 2.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 2.28 million shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1,375 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The Texas-based Hilltop Holdg has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Glenview Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 212,055 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Liability reported 18,450 shares. 7,929 were reported by Ftb Advsr. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 102,355 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel stated it has 5,643 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 26,960 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.02% or 41,335 shares in its portfolio. Next Finance Gru accumulated 3,776 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 5,478 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 4.44 million shares stake.

