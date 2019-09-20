Bank Of Italy Has Lifted Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by $14.78 Million; Advisory Services Network Decreased Stake in Assurant (AIZ) as Market Value Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 107 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 3,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.82. About 317,681 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 1.48 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial to announce 2019 Second Quarter financial results on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 500000000 guaranteed 1.625% notes due July 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial N.V. announces signing of a euro 4 billion committed revolving credit facility – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades CNH Industrial, Likes Margin Opportunity – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assurant says notes tendered in tender offer exceed cap – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Assurant and Deposify Partner in Security Deposit Platform for Property Managers | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant President and CEO Alan Colberg to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Worth Considering Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant Announces Closing of Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

