Bank Of Italy Has Lifted Its Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by $7.57 Million as Shares Declined; Pentwater Capital Management LP Upped Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Position by $36.05 Million

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 2.09 million shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 36.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 187.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.85M, up from 151.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4404. About 5.07M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10,800 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $99.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

