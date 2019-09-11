Bank Of Italy Has Boosted Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stake by $7.57 Million; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $1.67 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $287.46. About 722,313 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 202,943 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial agricultural brands lead at Agritechnica 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 21% Return On Equity, Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,100 are held by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis &. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 738 shares. Hillsdale Invest has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 159,849 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,350 shares. Light Street Ltd reported 308,752 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Co accumulated 158 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 4,138 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 322,670 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated reported 895 shares. 1,470 were accumulated by Assetmark. Tradewinds Cap Management reported 39 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 65,135 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 7,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barometer Capital Mgmt Inc reported 14,200 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Disney+ Be the Next Catalyst for DIS Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Comparing Apple TV+ With Netflix Isn’t Fair – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust sees content bounce for Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33,997 shares to 285,664 shares, valued at $76.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 69,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,247 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).