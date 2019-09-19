Bank Of Italy Has Boosted Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stake by $14.78 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Doliver Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position by $369,182

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 2,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 12,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 4.21 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 2.01 million shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 8,679 shares to 282,790 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.