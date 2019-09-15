Bank Of Italy Continues to Hold Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI); Omni Partners Llp Increases Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX)

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 2.52 million shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 413,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.12M, up from 635,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 227,737 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial inaugurates new TechPro2 youth training program in Ethiopia – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial releases its first 3D printed spare parts – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 600000000 guaranteed 1.75% notes due March 2027 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 5,909 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 78,941 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 174,114 shares. 12,000 are held by S Muoio And Limited Liability Com. Vertex One Asset Management owns 42,000 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,611 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 52,598 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 24,288 are held by Jane Street Gp. Foundry Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Masters Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 4,963 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,937 shares in its portfolio.