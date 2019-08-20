Bank Of Italy Boosted Stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI); Ii Vi (IIVI) Valuation Rose While Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Position by $369,297

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 1.99M shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 9,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 14,042 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 24,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 212,893 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 54,945 shares. 66,478 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 26,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,961 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 110,770 are held by Thompson Invest Management. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Advisory Rech stated it has 32,458 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited owns 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 23,602 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 10,269 shares. 12,899 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Limited Co. Assetmark holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 65,000 were reported by S Squared Technology Ltd Liability Co. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 35,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 32,398 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 35,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 252,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “II-VI Incorporated Launches Faster Laser Processing Heads with Integrated Vision Systems for Precision Welds in Next Generation Automotive Manufacturing – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: IIVI,FNSR,ITRN,SCON – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI (IIVI) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : JD, AAP, GDS, IIVI, EAT, AVYA, RUBY, BEST, CYD, ESTA, MGIC, MTNB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.