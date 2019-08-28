Bank Of Italy Boosted Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stake by $7.57 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lowered Its Holding

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 644,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.01 million, down from 660,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 938,920 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares to 63,773 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

