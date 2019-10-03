Bank Of Hawaii Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $444,800; Market Value Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Umb Bank N A Trimmed Its Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 24,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $128.52. About 5.04M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 427,904 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.84M, down from 435,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $111.93. About 7.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36,610 shares to 116,499 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 68,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.56 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.