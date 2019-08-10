Bank Of Hawaii Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Corecommodity Management Upped Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 204.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 117,282 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 174,713 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 57,431 last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $522.56 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 3.96 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M

Bank Of Hawaii increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 75.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 10,583 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 24,608 shares with $2.73 million value, up from 14,025 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $249.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. had bought 10,000 shares worth $80,600 on Tuesday, March 5.

Among 6 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of GPOR in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 15.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gulfport (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Beat by a Whisker, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy reports rising Q2 production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SLB, TOT, GPOR, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating.