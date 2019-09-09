Bank Of Hawaii Raised Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Has Raised by $4.73 Million

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 238,006 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07 million, up from 234,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 315,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 3.88M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.36 million, up from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.17M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has 14,557 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 53,960 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc has invested 5.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,662 are owned by Capstone Advsr. 22,839 were accumulated by Loudon Inv Mgmt Lc. Iowa Financial Bank reported 66,633 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 154,979 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 60,560 shares. California-based Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 4.32 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability holds 1.66% or 39,652 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Gp LP stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 116,500 shares stake.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 965 shares to 905 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 15,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,523 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 248,783 shares to 202,634 shares, valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,181 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).