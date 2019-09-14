Bank Of Hawaii Position in Dover (DOV) Has Increased by $718,900; Holder Fiduciary Management Has Lifted Robert Half Int’l. (RHI) Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (RHI) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 334,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 847,584 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.32M, up from 513,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Robert Half Int’l. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 1.12 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 65.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 7,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 18,239 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 11,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $99.67 lastly. It is down 19.55% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 36,200 shares to 6.88 million shares, valued at $426.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Int’l. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 85,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 35,124 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 4,430 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Moreover, Rampart Mngmt Company Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 1,562 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability owns 19,724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William Il reported 76,280 shares stake. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 1,055 shares. 13 are held by Bessemer Gru. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 98,309 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 471,587 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 691,333 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.23% or 137,600 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 146,008 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

