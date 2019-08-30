Bank Of Hawaii Maintains Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG); Visa (V) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $619.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 97,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.13. About 739,856 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,882 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16B, down from 17,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.67. About 476,912 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 1,030 shares to 3,311 shares, valued at $330.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,153 shares to 87,422 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 15,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,445 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.