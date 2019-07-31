Bank Of Hawaii Maintains Position in Honeywell International (HON); As Maxlinear (MXL) Shares Rose, Kopp Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 5,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,493 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 56,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $173.4. About 585,303 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 125,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 156,028 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q NET REV. $110.8M, EST. $112.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin owns 8,010 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has 108,512 shares. Cap Rech Global Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 1.90 million shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 0.19% or 4.29 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 122,333 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 826,231 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 17,610 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 175,586 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 854,457 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 23,700 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.53M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 82,513 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. 34,575 shares were sold by MOYER ALBERT J, worth $788,096. PARDUN THOMAS E sold $367,083 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MaxLinear Now Getting Plenty Of Benefit Of The Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MaxLinear Marking Time Ahead Of Commercial Ramps In 2019/2020, But Spending Less – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MaxLinear, Inc. Updates Financial Guidance Based on U.S. Department of Commerce Action – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 0.12% or 24,061 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ghp Investment Advsrs reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Patten Grp holds 10,238 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares. Cincinnati Fin Corporation holds 837,500 shares or 5.37% of its portfolio. Meridian Com has 1.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beaumont Finance Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dearborn Prns Llc invested in 0.06% or 5,980 shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kentucky-based Field And Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.53% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 10,880 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Covington Invest Advsrs reported 32,748 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Northwest Invest Counselors holds 1.05% or 17,099 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Honeywell International Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HON – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock.