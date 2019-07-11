Bank Of Hawaii Lifted Its Stake in Visa (V) as Valuation Rose; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holder Old West Investment Management Upped Position by $3.11 Million as Shares Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.035. About 501,453 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 61,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $180.89. About 2.01M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares to 264,114 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 39,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,502 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “UUUU Stock Is One to Watch as New Bull Market Is Now in Development – Profit Confidential” on November 07, 2018, also Investorintel.com with their article: “Energy Fuels Set to Join Russell 3000® Index – InvestorIntel” published on June 18, 2018, Investingnews.com published: “Section 232: Why is the American Government Investigating Uranium? – Investing News Network” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Investorintel.com and their article: “The largest uranium producer in the USA is now world newest vanadium producer – InvestorIntel” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Investorintel.com‘s news article titled: “The implications if Section 232 Petition is made into law on the uranium market is upon us – InvestorIntel” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 437 shares to 4,265 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,005 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).