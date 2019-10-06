Bank Of Hawaii Lifted Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake; Ingles Markets – Class A (IMKTA) Shorts Up By 1.48%

Bank Of Hawaii increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 6.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 4,073 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 65,566 shares with $11.45M value, up from 61,493 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $117.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.76M shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Ingles Markets Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:IMKTA) had an increase of 1.48% in short interest. IMKTA's SI was 1.55 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.48% from 1.53 million shares previously. With 59,800 avg volume, 26 days are for Ingles Markets Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:IMKTA)'s short sellers to cover IMKTA's short positions. The SI to Ingles Markets Incorporated – Class A's float is 11.02%. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 55,146 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 15.50% above currents $163.63 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Ingles Markets, Incorporated shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 3.56% more from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.