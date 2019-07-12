Bank Of Hawaii Increases Holding in Honeywell International (HON); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Increased Its Stake by $2.07 Million

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 11.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 5,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,493 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 56,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,245 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon’s $700M plan to retrain employees could benefit Arizona workers – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 4.4% Return On Equity, Is UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.