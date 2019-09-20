Bank Of Hawaii Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $444,800; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Had 2 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is -1.34% below currents $106.93 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DGX in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $121.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

Bank Of Hawaii increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 3,200 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 27,808 shares with $3.88M value, up from 24,608 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $233.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 9.01 million shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 20.16 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics and hc1 Collaborate to Optimize Enterprise-wide Laboratory Testing for Health Systems – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd reported 0% stake. 165 are owned by First Manhattan. Newfocus Gru Lc, Washington-based fund reported 12,252 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Sei Invs invested in 0.06% or 193,537 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 4,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 100 are held by Covington Capital Mngmt. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Whittier Comm holds 0.01% or 2,932 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth owns 5,478 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 173,876 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 4,048 shares. Amica Retiree reported 1,058 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 438,500 shares.

The stock increased 1.14% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 332,000 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Management Inc accumulated 54,262 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 3.15% or 454,252 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest reported 1.30M shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability holds 103,846 shares. Intact Mngmt reported 3,100 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 191,415 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com reported 103,070 shares stake. Agf Invs invested in 0.33% or 193,758 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,748 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 1.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.33 million shares. Plancorp Ltd reported 4,996 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 170,923 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Ltd invested 1.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wms Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.21% above currents $133 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line”.