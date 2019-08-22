Bank Of Hawaii Increased By $1.97 Million Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Its Enbridge (ENB) Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 850,950 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 23.76M shares with $860.68M value, down from 24.61M last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 347,913 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B

Bank Of Hawaii increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 589.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 21,651 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 25,323 shares with $2.31M value, up from 3,672 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 1.11M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Among 10 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $111.40’s average target is 3.52% above currents $107.61 stock price. Medtronic had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 5 to “Outperform”. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

