Bank Of Hawaii Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined; Westend Advisors Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $38.00 Billion; Market Value Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 99.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 339,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.02M, down from 341,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 12,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust invested in 6.50 million shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 37,920 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,000 shares. Century holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.41M shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc holds 1.33% or 128,709 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 80,390 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech owns 2.59M shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 2.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc holds 0.06% or 13,408 shares in its portfolio. New Vernon Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,834 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Co reported 19,758 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 387,485 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Division has 423,915 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2.77 million shares. West Oak Llc reported 36,583 shares stake.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Watch Splunk, Elastic after DataDog headlines – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Cisco and JPMorgan Chase – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “There’s a ‘huge push’ for standardization in 5G: Cisco – CNBC” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow’s nearly 300-point fall led by losses for Dow Inc., Cisco stocks – MarketWatch” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (BLV) by 11,118 shares to 14,012 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) by 15,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,723 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Int’l Select Divid Etf (IDV) by 10 shares to 128 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 67,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Lc has invested 0.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 70,170 shares. Skba Management Lc owns 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,382 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc holds 4,070 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser holds 3,507 shares. Intll Group Inc Inc Inc invested 1.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hrt Financial Ltd Com reported 260,451 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt holds 15,558 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 64,262 shares stake. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,865 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Conning has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The South Carolina-based Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt reported 30,071 shares.