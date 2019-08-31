Bank Of Hawaii Has Upped Its Visa (V) Holding; Fisher Asset Management Stake in Regal Beloit (RBC) Decreased by $5.69 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 70,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 615,739 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.41M, down from 686,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 165,968 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 61,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145.36 million shares. Archon Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.34% stake. Investment Ser owns 2,084 shares. 5,337 are owned by Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company. Horan Cap invested 6.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 75 shares. The California-based Cohen Capital Management has invested 1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Scopus Asset LP holds 2.4% or 525,000 shares in its portfolio. 52,517 were reported by Markston Interest Limited Co. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Essex Services stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wendell David Associates owns 14,260 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Partners Inc holds 1.47% or 20,225 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 5,405 shares to 23,460 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,180 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IXUS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 8,757 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 37,200 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,867 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 23,190 shares. Savant Lc has 10,219 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 560,023 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.33M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel invested 0.29% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Bessemer Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 1,847 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 14,374 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. North Star Corporation holds 0% or 480 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 79,037 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 229,402 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eni S P A Adr (NYSE:E) by 14,198 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $37.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr by 9,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

