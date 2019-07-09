Bank Of Hawaii Has Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Rothschild Investment Has Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 97,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,453 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, down from 45,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,875 shares to 11,330 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Income Bldr Fd Cl F 3 by 17,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2,684 shares. Wedgewood Prns accumulated 1,250 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 114,654 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co invested in 4,077 shares. 300 are held by Interactive Financial Advsrs. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 234,964 shares. 705 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 591,809 shares. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Osterweis Cap Mgmt holds 80,444 shares. Scott And Selber holds 1.39% or 6,978 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs holds 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 43,910 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 140,774 shares stake. Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,609 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) to Acquire EnCore Group – StreetInsider.com” published on June 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of stock. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 27,186 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9.72 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,797 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net owns 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,252 shares. Calamos Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 922,641 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,421 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A stated it has 120,167 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Co has 0.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 8,877 shares. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 21,748 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 73,844 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 64,614 shares. Moreover, Profit Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,122 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).